Punjab CM Mann directs foolproof arrangements to facilitate pilgrims

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday asked the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims during the upcoming Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib on December 25, 26 and 27.

Chairing a review meeting here today, the Chief Minister said that around 50 lakh devotees are expected to pay obeisance at the sacred land where Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri ji attained martyrdom.

He said that along with facilitation of the pilgrims major focus should also be laid on their security along with the cleanliness of this holy city. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has already allotted funds for repair of the roads and the work should be completed in a time bound manner.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in view the heavy influx of the devotees the entire district should be divided into sectors with top Police and civil officers supervising each one of them.

He said that 300 sets of mobile toilets should be installed in the district and Ambulances/ Fire Brigades should be stationed at prominent points to facilitate people.

CM Mann said that 200 e-rickshaws and 200 shuttle buses should be deployed for free commuting of the devotees coming to the city.

The Chief Minister said that volunteers from the party and the civil society should be pressed into service to help the commuters besides ensuring cleanliness in the sacred town.