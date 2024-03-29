Punjab CM Mann blessed with baby girl

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday.Mann shared the news in a post on X.

“The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy,” he said. In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter. Sources said the baby was born at a private hospital in Mohali. Mann married Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage, a son and a daughter. Congratulatory messages poured in after the couple were blessed with a baby girl. While leaving Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court where the Enforcement Directorate had produced him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Mann on birth of the child.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also extended his congratulations to Mann family. Jakhar said he prays to god to bless the newborn with good health.