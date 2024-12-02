Punjab CM Mann asserts on utilising capabilities of youth

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that the state government is making untiring efforts for making youth active partners in socio-economic growth of the state.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering during inter zonal youth festival at PAU, said that these youngsters possess inherent qualities to excel in every field and their capabilities must be utilized properly. He said that the students and youth are like planes and the state government will provide them a launchpad to go ahead in life. Bhagwant Singh Mann unequivocally said that he won’t rest until the students of Punjab don’t achieve their desired goals.

The Chief Minister asserted that every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of youth and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. He urged the youth not to feel proud of their victory but to stay humble and work hard for more success.