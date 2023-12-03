Punjab CM Mann , AAP chief Kejriwal lays foundation of projects worth Rs 1,854 crore

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday laid foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 1,854 crore thereby ushering a new era of ‘Vikas Kranti’, for the residents of the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot.



They gifted a new sugar mill with cogeneration plant at Gurdaspur Cooperative Sugar Mill coming up at a cost of Rs 402 crore and new sugar mill with Cogeneration Plant at Batala Cooperative Sugar Mill worth Rs 296 crore.

These ambitious projects will be operational by January 2024 and will be a big boon to the sugarcane farmers. They also presented 400 KV Power project at Wadala Granthian coming up at a cost of Rs 360.83 crore, RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme of PSPCL for Gurdaspur and Pathankot at a cost of Rs 129.54 crore and Rs 93.24 crore respectively. Likewise, both the Chief Ministers gifted Upgradation of Healthcare Infrastructure viz OPD, Labs OT, Car Parking to the residents of Pathankot at a cost of Rs 53.30 crore.

They also presented 220 kV D/C link between 220 kV S/S Butari and 400 kV S/S Wadala Granthian at a cost of Rs 52.81 crore and Sewerage Treatment Plant worth Rs 50 crore to the residents of Batala.