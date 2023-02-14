Punjab CM launches Transport Dept’s App

Chandigarh: In a major citizen-centric decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched an app developed by the Transport department and NIC to provide fitness certificates of vehicles to people online.



Divulging the details, the Chief Minister said that it will enable people get fitness vehicles at their doorsteps through a single click of a mobile. He said that this pro-people initiative is aimed at avoiding inconvenience to the people and ensuring smooth and hassle-free delivery of fitness certificates to people. Bhagwant Mann said that this is a revolutionary step that will facilitate the people in a big way.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative will bring far more transparency in the system to facilitate the people. He said that through this app people can pay the fee for getting fitness certificates online. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that the residents will also have the facility of Online appointments at their convenience.