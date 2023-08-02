Punjab CM launches traffic hawks app

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched ‘Traffic Hawks’ app- a Mobile Application, of Ludhiana Commissionerate Police to bridge the gap between public and Police, offer modules to redress grievances and complaints related to Traffic and providing information to all on fingertips.



Releasing the app, the Chief Minister described it as a major citizen centric initiative of the Ludhiana Traffic Police.

He said that anyone can download this app on their mobile phone and Login using his email or phone number. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that user can also register for a new account providing his/ her name, phone number and email address.

Listing the salient features of the app, the Chief Minister said that the user can report a traffic violation witnessed by him/ her by providing relevant videos and proofs according to the type of violation.

He said that the application will automatically send the GPS coordinates of the user on the clicked pictures, so that the authorities can see on a map to track his location.

Bhagwant Mann said that in the tab user can see all events like road blocks due to procession, protests, road construction, road repairs and others.

The Chief Minister said that if the user selects that there has been an accident or a traffic jam and provides the details of the incident then the application will automatically send his GPS coordinates to the authorities to check the location.



