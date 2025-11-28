Punjab CM launches statewide ‘easy registry’ initiative to facilitate people

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched an “easy registry” initiative to facilitate people of the state.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said that for decades, property registration has been considered a complicated and time-consuming process often requiring repeated visits to Sub-Registrar offices and facing delays and corruption.

Mann said that people had to visit the Sub-Registrar office corresponding to the location of their property, which added extra burden and inconvenience.

According to an official statement, Mann said now with the “Easy Registry” system, property registration in Punjab has entered a “new era of simplicity, speed, and transparency”.

He said that the system will eliminate unnecessary delays and hardships for citizens.

Mann said that under this initiative, any Sub-Registrar office within a district will be able to register properties located anywhere in that particular district.

The CM said that citizens can now draft sale deeds online or through “Sewa Kendras” by paying a nominal fee of Rs 500.