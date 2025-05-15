Punjab CM launches Rs 13 cr ‘high-impact’ urban projects

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday launched various development projects worth Rs 13 crore in Ludhiana.

These projects are part of the state government’s “unwavering commitment to give facelift to the state”.

Due to constant monitoring by the Chief Minister, these projects, aimed at facilitating the common man and accelerating the ongoing progress in the city, have been completed well in time. These projects have been meticulously planned and flawlessly executed as they were the need of the hour to provide world class basic infrastructure to people of the city residents, the state government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister dedicated an ultra-modern playground at Salem Tabri locality. The playground has been equipped with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and can be used for playing games like cricket, basketball, handball, and badminton. The ground has been constructed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh.

Likewise, the Chief Minister also dedicated the newly constructed auditorium at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan cum training and research centre near Jalandhar byepass chowk. This ultramodern auditorium has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4.30 crore and will offer a platform to the residents for holding their functions.