Punjab CM launches policy to empanel certified professionals

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday launched the Policy for Empanelment of Certified Professionals, asserting that the initiative would position Punjab as a leading industrial hub while creating new employment opportunities.

“The policy will provide a much-needed impetus to industrial growth, thereby accelerating the state’s progress and creating new avenues of employment for the youth,” Mann said after unveiling the policy, calling it a “landmark initiative.”

The Chief Minister said the policy seeks to streamline regulatory approvals for industries without compromising on environmental safeguards. He highlighted Punjab’s strong performance in food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycle manufacturing, IT and tourism, noting that the state has emerged as a preferred destination for global investment.

Reiterating his government’s focus on good governance and ease of doing business, Mann cited reforms under the Punjab Right to Business Act, including in-principle approvals within three days and time-bound clearances within 45 days, which he described as “benchmark decisions.”

Explaining the new mechanism, he said retired environmental engineers, pollution control officials and associate professors with relevant engineering qualifications would be empanelled as certified professionals to validate industry applications. These experts will help industries in the White, Green and Orange categories located in industrial estates secure approvals such as Consent to Establish/NOC, Consent to Operate, and compliance monitoring.

“This is the first policy of its kind in the country,” Mann stressed, adding that it balances fast-tracked industrial approvals with strict environmental safeguards. He said the initiative would ensure cleaner air and water, sustainable development and greater job creation while reducing compliance hurdles.