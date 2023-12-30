Punjab CM launches new website to facilitate NRIs

CHANDIGARH: In order to facilitate the NRIs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday launched a new website for the NRI affairs department.



Mann described it as a path breaking initiative aimed at ensuring the well being of the NRIs on one hand and helping them to stay connected with their roots on the other. He said that the ultra modern website has been created by the Governance Reforms Department along with the help of NIC. He said that the website has detailed information pertaining to the NRI Police wing, Punjab State Commission for NRIs and NRI sabha.

Mann said that the website will also provide a slew of facilities offered by the state government to the NRIs on a single click. He said that the website will also help the NRIs to get their documents attested along with ensuring the benefit of other schemes. Mann said that the website will also provide helpline numbers, email addresses and WhatsApp complaint numbers to the visitors.

Mann said that the website has detailed information regarding registered travel agents/ agencies with the government and registered immigration agents/ agencies with the Ministry of External Affairs. He said that the website links to the centralised online complaint portal of Punjab wherein NRIs and other people can register their complaint.