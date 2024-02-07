Punjab CM launches ‘AAP Di Sarkar, Aap De Dwaar’

CHANDIGARH: In a major citizen centric initiative aimed at offering the government services at doorsteps of people, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched ‘Aap Di Sarkar, Aap De Dwaar’ scheme.



The scheme stipulates holding of camps at village/ mohalla level to benefit the people. Addressing the gathering, CM Mann described it as a ‘red letter day’ in the history of the state as people will no longer have to rush to government offices for their routine administrative works. He said instead the government officers will come at the doorsteps of the people. CM Mann said that the state government had in December 2023 started a flagship scheme regarding doorstep delivery of major government services by starting delivery of 43 important services to citizens. He said that as per that scheme citizens can call 1076 numbers, give appointments as per its own convenience and official visits at the doorstep of citizens, apply service and finally deliver certificates to citizens.

The chief minister said that more than 11,600 camps will be organised across the state in this month covering rural area and urban area of state adding that four camps will be organised in every tehsil of the state daily. CM Mann said that 44 major services which the public needs most like residence certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, birth/death certificate, fard, labour registration, pension, rural area certificate and others can be applied and delivered in camps. He said that other than that citizens will be able to give their complaints too in the camps which will be redressed on the spot.