Punjab CM kicks off programme, to have direct interface with youth

Patiala: In order to make the youth an active partner in the decision-making process of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday kicked off first of its kind programme to have a direct interface with the youth.



Interacting with the girl students here at Government College for Girls during the maiden programme, Mann said that India is a young nation with a sizeable population below 40. He said that this population can play an active role in nation-building provided that their unbounded energy is utilised positively. Bhagwant Mann said that this program is a step forward in this direction as it will make youngsters equal partners in the social and economic progress of the state.

He further said that the state government will soon launch an exclusively electric vehicle-based shuttle service for the girls. He said that this service will be launched in the major cities of the state Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and others. Mann said that this is a step forward towards ensuring the best public transport for the girls in these major cities.

The Chief Minister while exhorting the girls to come forward and play a decisive role in the field of active politics, said that it is the need of the hour for ensuring effective decision and law-making processes in the state.