Punjab CM interacts with newly selected UPSC candidates

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday called on the newly selected candidates of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) to lead by example and become the brand ambassadors of the rich culture and heritage of the state across the country.

Interacting with 26 such candidates here at his official residence, the Chief Minister congratulated the candidates for their resounding success, which he attributed to their hard work, commitment and perseverance.