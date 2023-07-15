Punjab CM inspects ongoing works in flood-hit areas

CHANDIGARH: Continuing his spree to give healing touch to the people in flood affected areas of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday inspected the ongoing work of plugging the breach in Dhussi bandh.



The Chief minister ferried the boat and went amongst the masses to inspect the ongoing work on plugging the breach that had took place in the wee hours. He appreciated the exemplary work done by volunteers led by eminent environmentalist and district administration to plug this breach on war footing. Bhagwant Mann said that no stone will be left unturned for bailing out the people in this hour of crisis.

The Chief minister said that due to heavy flow of water the paddy crop in many fields have been destroyed. However, he said that to safeguard the interests of the farmers the state government will soon provide free saplings to the farmers of high yielding variety of paddy. Bhagwant Mann said that he had already directed the Punjab Agriculture University, PUNSEED, agriculture department and others to plant the saplings of these varieties.

The Chief minister said that these saplings will be ready in another four-five days after which it will be disbursed free of cost to the farmers. He said that the water has affected around 15 districts of the state where these saplings, if needed, will be distributed to the food growers. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is with the farmers of the state in this hour of severe crisis.

The Chief minister said that it is strange that while he is busy serving affected people with the floods, the opposition is grabbing this opportunity to settle the political score.