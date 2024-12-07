Punjab CM inaugurates sugar mill in Batala, slams traditional parties

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the traditional political parties of the state for backstabbing the brave people of the border region by ruining their several generations for vested political interests.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating an upgraded sugar mill at Batala, the CM bemoaned that the progressive and fertile border region of the state has lagged behind in the pace of development due to apathetic attitude of the traditional political parties. He said that the leaders of these parties ruined the younger generations of the state by implicating them in false cases by misusing their power.

Mann said that this is the sacred land blessed by great Gurus and is inhabited by brave and hard working people who have suffered due to the political vendetta.

However, the CM said that the government is working tirelessly for the development of this region, citing the upgraded sugar mill constructed at a cost of Rs 296 crore as an example. “The mill has a capacity of crushing 3,500 tonnes of sugar and houses a cogeneration plant of 14 megawatts,” he said.

“Refined sugar will be produced in this mill adding that this will be the first cooperative sugar mill of the state to do so,” he added. The CM said that the mill has a target of crushing 35 lakh quintal sugarcane in the current season adding that it is an eco-friendly plant. He said that this is the first-of-its-kind sugar mill in India where 100% of gas will be injected in the pipeline.