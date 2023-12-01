Punjab CM inaugurates ‘Guldasta 2023’ event

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated ‘Guldasta 2023,’ a unique cultural event organised by Punjab Police in collaboration with the Punjabi Film and TV Actors Association (PFTAA) for the welfare of police families.



Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that this groundbreaking initiative in the state is aimed at the welfare of families of Punjab Police officers. He acknowledged the efficient duty discharge by the heroes of the Punjab Police and dedicated the event to the families of these brave individuals.

Mann expressed gratitude to the PFTAA for organising the event in the PAP grounds. He highlighted the glorious legacy of the Punjab Police in selfless service to the country. Recognizing the challenges faced by the families of police officers during duty calls, Mann emphasised that the day is dedicated to facilitating families to come together and enjoy the event.

The Chief Minister took pride in the fact that 80,000 police officers are ensuring the safety of over three crore people in the state. Mann noted that since assuming office, his government has placed significant emphasis on the upgrading of the police force.

He emphasised that the focus is on the modernization of the police force using scientific approaches, including

the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. He mentioned that an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 crore is provided to police officers who lay down their lives during duty.