Punjab CM inaugurates gallery on life & legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur

BY Mpost Bureau24 Nov 2025 12:37 AM IST

Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday inaugurated a special gallery showcasing the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa here.

The Punjab CM said the gallery was a part of the ongoing events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru at Sri Anandpur Sahib. He said the gallery offers a profound narrative of the Guru’s spiritual and worldly journey.

The exhibition is thoughtfully divided into five distinct segments: birth and early life, spiritual life, illumination of ‘Guruship’, path of righteousness and martyrdom, each bringing a pivotal chapter of the Guru’s life to the fore, he said.

CM Mann said central to the display are models representing the sacred training of Guru Tegh Bahadur, including a horse, swords, and bow and arrows symbolising his mastery in martial disciplines.

He said historical dioramas featuring the ‘beda’ (ship) of the devoted Makhan Shah Lubhana, and a powerful installation of a bonfire depicting the supreme sacrifice and steadfast fortitude of Bhai Dyala are also a key attraction.

CM Mann said the recreated house of Lakhi Shah Wanjara also stood as a poignant centre of attraction. He said elaborate pictorials, interwoven with verses of ‘Gurbani’, beautifully illustrate the Guru’s path from his birth to his ultimate martyrdom, creating a “deeply-moving experience” for visitors.

He said it is the need of the hour to apprise people about the supreme sacrifice made by Guru sahib for humanity and religious tolerance.

