Punjab CM inaugurates first ‘Tourism Summit’

CHANDIGARH: Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to serve the people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced the development of the state as the most preferred global tourist destination.



Addressing the gathering during the inaugural function of the first Tourism Summit and Travel Mart at Amity University, the chief minister said that he firmly believes that governments will come and go but the works of public welfare must be given topmost priority.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the promotion of tourism can act as a catalyst in the work of providing employment to youth.

Welcoming the dignitaries from the country and across the globe, he said that this is not a political function, but it is one which is related to the heart, soil and soul of the state.

The chief minister said that the state government intends to take the tourism sector to a new zenith. He said that Amritsar has a footfall of one lakh devotees daily and now the focus of the state government is to highlight the salient features of tourism in other parts of Punjab too.

He said that investment worth Rs 50,840 crore has been roped in for the state. He said that Tata Steels has made the biggest investment in the state after Jamshedpur adding that other companies like Jindal Steel, Virbio, Class, Tafe, Hindustan Liver and others are making investments.

Mann said that with this initiative more than 2.25 lakh youth will get employment in the state. He announced setting up a celebration point at Amritsar over an area of 50-100 acres. He said that eco-tourism is being promoted in the state adding that sites like Chamrod Pattan and others will

be promoted.