Punjab CM inaugurates eco huts at Saleran Dam

Chandigarh: Inaugurating eco-friendly huts at Saleran Dam to give a major push to eco-tourism and job creation in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is increasing employment by developing Punjab’s tourism destinations.



He said that film shoots and destination weddings at Amritsar, Patiala and Chimraud Lake have also led to a rise in employment opportunities, adding that the Saleran Dam project will compete with tourism destinations of Himachal Pradesh.