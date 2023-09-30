Punjab CM inaugurates 12 libraries, 16 more to follow

CHANDIGARH: In a landmark initiative aimed at inculcating reading habits amongst the youth of the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday dedicated 12 state of the art Libraries to the people of the state.



“These 12 Libraries are just a beginning and 16 more such libraries will be inaugurated soon,” Mann said, while addressing the gathering.

Mann said that these world-class libraries are equipped with ultra-modern facilities. He mentioned high-tech amenities such as air conditioners, inverters, CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi, and others.