Punjab CM hospitalised

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, a statement issued by a hospital in Mohali said.

It said that on arrival, the vitals of Mann (51) were assessed and stabilised.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate. On arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since been stabilised,” the hospital statement said. Mann is currently under observation and his pulse rate has improved, it said.

Earlier in the day, the meeting of the Punjab Cabinet was postponed after the Chief Minister fell ill.