Punjab CM holds talks with Korean firms, seeks enhanced cooperation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, currently on a visit to South Korea, on Monday invited top Korean companies to invest in Punjab, pitching the state as a competitive, reliable and future-ready destination for global businesses.

Mann held a series of meetings with representatives from leading firms including Daewoo E&C, GS Engineering & Construction, Nongshim, the Korea Defense Industry Association (KDIA) and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). He sought enhanced industrial cooperation, technology partnerships and market expansion initiatives designed to deepen India–Korea economic ties.

In his discussions with Daewoo E&C chairman Jung Won Joo, Mann highlighted Punjab’s focus on renewable energy and invited the company to explore offshore wind projects, green hydrogen ecosystems and solar infrastructure in the state. He also pushed for technology transfer in modular and prefabricated construction to accelerate housing and infrastructure projects at reduced costs.

During talks with GS E&C vice president Young Ha Ryu, Mann assured full administrative support for Korean investors and underlined Punjab’s industry-friendly policies, large talent base and expanding logistics network.

Mann encouraged packaged food major Nongshim to scale up its footprint in India and collaborate with Punjab-based food processing clusters to target emerging health-conscious and youth markets.

In the defence sector, Mann urged KDIA vice chairman Lee Sung Kyu to jointly build manufacturing capacity in Punjab through technology transfer, co-development opportunities and skill development programmes in defence engineering. Engagements with SBA director Jong Woo Kim centred on startup acceleration, global incubation exchanges and export support systems to help Punjab-based startups enter overseas markets more rapidly.

At a roundtable on ease of doing business, Mann showcased Invest Punjab’s unified regulatory architecture, single-window services and timely clearances, positioning Punjab as one of the most preferred investment destinations.