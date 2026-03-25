Punjab CM highlights rise in players, investment in sports

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday highlighted a major resurgence in the state’s sports sector, citing a sharp rise in participation and investments as part of the government’s reform push.



Presenting a sports report card, Mann said participation in sporting activities has increased from 1.5 lakh to nearly 5 lakh players, driven by grassroots initiatives such as “Khedan Watan Punjab Dian.” He noted that the sports budget has seen a significant jump from ₹350 crore to ₹1,791 crore, while the number of coaches has risen from 500 to 2,458.

The Chief Minister said the state is focusing on infrastructure and talent development, with 3,100 playgrounds and 3,000 gyms being developed, along with the distribution of 17,000 sports kits. Financial support of ₹15 lakh for Olympic preparation and ₹8 lakh for Asian Games athletes has also been introduced.

Mann said Punjab has, for the first time, secured hosting rights for the prestigious Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, to be held in October, marking a major milestone for the state. Matches will take place in Jalandhar, while the National Under-13 Badminton Championship will also be hosted after a gap of four decades.

Highlighting Punjab’s rich sporting legacy, he said the state continues to produce top athletes across disciplines, contributing significantly to India’s success at international events. He added that sports serve as a powerful tool to channel youth energy positively and combat social challenges like drug abuse.