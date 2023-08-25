Punjab CM gives nod to subsidise surface seeders under CRM scheme

CHANDIGARH: Exuberating with the results of the pilot project of the surface seeder, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday gave his consent to subsidise surface seeders developed by Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme for better management of crop residue across the state.



Announcing the 50% subsidy on this newly developed technique, the chief minister said that in view of the results of the pilot project implemented at Satauj (Sangrur), the surface seeders proved its worth to manage the crop residue and the state government has decided to include surface seeders under CRM Scheme to subsidize the equipment, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that a machine costs Rs 80,000 and after 50% subsidy it will cost Rs 40,000 to the farmers.

Lauding the efforts of the Agriculture Department and PAU in Crop Residue Management in a meeting with agriculture officials, the chief minister said that Punjab Agriculture University recommended that surface seeders be included under the CRM scheme.

He informed that the process for empanelment of manufacturers for supplying the machinery under the scheme is being done by PAU, Ludhiana. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that individual farmers/primary agricultural cooperative societies/ registered farmers groups/farmer producer organisations/[panchayats can apply to purchase various CRM machines and also establish Custom Hiring Centres (CHC).

The chief minister further said that under the scheme the equipment such as super SMS, super seeder, smart seeder, happy seeder, zero till drill, paddy straw chopper/shredder/mulcher, hydraulic reversible mould board plough, shrub master/rotary slasher, crop reaper, baler and rakeare available on subsidy at 50% of the cost of the equipment/machine or a maximum amount approved by Union government in the guidelines.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the CHC can be established with an investment of Rs 15 lakhs and any of the above machines can be purchased by the CHCs at 80% subsidy.

Mann further informed that a total of 65,421 applications for 1,52,300 various CRM equipment have been received so far and no stone would be left unturned to save the environment with complete control of crop residue burning.

The chief minister said that the state government has been strengthening and establishing collection infrastructure, bailing, transportation, and handling of large amounts of crop residue, and creation of

storage facilities.