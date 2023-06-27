Punjab CM gives nod to launch pilot project for e-vehicle in three cities

CHANDIGARH: In a major step towards launching environment friendly public transport in state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave nod for launching pilot project for e-vehicle from Ludhiana and Jalandhar along with that of e-autos from Amritsar.



Chairing a meeting here to review various development projects in 47 cities of the state, the Chief Minister said that apart from providing best facilities of public transport to people these facilities will also play a pivotal role in the protection of the environment.

He said that the e-vehicle service will be launched in the cities of Ludhiana and Jalandhar as pilot projects adding that e-autos will be introduced as pilot projects in Amritsar. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that these modes of public transport will also go a long way in solving the problem of traffic congestion in these cities.

The Chief Minister further said that in a step aimed at solving the problem of stray cattle, the state government will soon launch a pilot project in Bathinda and Patiala districts.

He said that it will be a great reprieve to the people as it will help in saving their previous lives. Bhagwant Mann said that the stray cattle menace poses a grave threat to the life of people due to fatal road accidents.

The CM further said that in order to ascertain the need of carrying on any development work for the first time the state government has implemented a project to assess the need for work through ‘Artificial Intelligence’.

He said that as a pilot project this has been introduced in Amritsar for development works.

Mann said that this model will be replicated in other districts too for ensuring need based development works in the state.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the proposed projects worth more than Rs 1000 crore to be implemented in various cities adding that it will give a major facelift to these cities.

He said that 100% water supply through canals will be ensured in these 47 cities through a project of Rs 762.45 crore. Bhagwant Mann said that the work on this ambitious project is likely to commence by August this year.