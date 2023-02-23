Punjab CM gives calls to business tycoons to be partner in state’s socio-economic growth

Chandigarh: Rolling a red carpet for the bussiness tycoons to join family of three crore Punjabis, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a clarion call to them for becoming partners of the socio economic growth in the state.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the bussiness tycoons here on Thursday during the inaugural session of the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, welcomed them to land of saints, seers and martyrs adding that he was elated to have eminent personalities amongst us today. He said that Punjab is most favourable investment destination across the country and no stone will be left unturned to facilitate them. Bhagwant Mann envisioned a strong association between the state government and industrialists to make Punjab an industrial hub in the country.

The Chief Minister said that in order to facilitate the investors for making investments in the state, his government will soon abolish the Change of Land Use (CLU) and NOC that had haunted the industries in earlier times. Welcoming key industrialists m, he said that merely within one year of assuming responsibility as a Chief Minister, his first and foremost task has been to get a first-hand knowledge of the problems, of the complexities faced by the people. Bhagwant Mann said that his government’s vision and ambition is to continue to evolve to keep pace with changing expectations and new challenges.

The Chief Minister while striking emotional chord with entrepreneurs said that they are source of opportunities that the youth of Punjab and India wants to avail. He said that no matter if we are working in the public, private or non-profit sectors, each of us has a role to fulfill if we are to achieve our hopes and fulfill our aspirations and responsibilities to our country, our society, our

families and to ourselves. Bhagwant Mann said summit is not about MOUs but about knowledge sharing, about brainstorming, about learning from each other.