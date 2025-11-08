Punjab CM gives appointment letters to more than 2K recruits

Chandigarh: Continuing the campaign to provide employment to the youth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over appointment letters to 2,105 young people recruited in the Punjab State Power Corporation. This brings the total number of government jobs given to youth so far to 58,962.

At a ceremony organised at the auditorium of Government Medical College, Amritsar, the CM said unemployment is the root cause of many social problems, and therefore, the state government is focused on eradicating it. Mann said that within about three-and-a-half years of taking office, nearly 58,962 government jobs have been provided to youth, which is a record in itself. He said that today 2,023 linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants have been appointed in PSPCL and PSTCL.

The CM said that since April 2022, a total of 8,984 appointments have been made in these two corporations. Mann said that this campaign will continue because the state government is putting the highest emphasis on creating employment opportunities for the youth. He expressed pride that all these appointments have been made solely on the basis of merit.

The CM said that during the previous governments, youth could only get jobs through ‘cash and favour,’ but we have completely ended that practice. Now, he said that government jobs can be obtained purely on merit, without any recommendation adding that not a single appointment has been challenged in court.

Citing the example of Dr BR Ambedkar, the CM said that he endured enormous hardships to achieve greatness, and youth should draw inspiration from him to excel in every field.