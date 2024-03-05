Punjab CM gifts lock to Speaker as Opposition disrupts Guv’s address

CHANDIGARH: Slamming the Opposition for disrupting the Governor address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann presented a lock to the Speaker of the House and urged him to lock the gate of the Vidhan Sabha from inside so that the Opposition could not go outside.



He said that the Opposition had fled from the House during the Governor address adding that as custodian of the House, the Speaker should ensure that the Opposition does not run away. CM Mann said that the Opposition is habitual of running away on one pretext or another which should not be allowed as it is a mockery of the august house adding that in the entire history of democracy no one would have ever given such a gift to the Speaker.

He said that the Opposition was not able to digest the path breaking initiatives taken by the state government for the holistic development of the state and prosperity of its people.

Winding up discussion on the Governor’s address in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister said that the leaders of Opposition are least bothered about the state or its people and their only aim is to grab political power by hook or crook. He said that while his government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the farmers, the Opposition have been merely shedding crocodile tears on the issues of the food growers. CM Mann said that due to their dubious role these leaders were out rightly rejected by the people of the state and now the people will teach them a lesson during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.