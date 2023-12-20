Punjab CM forms panel to resolve farmers issues

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday constituted a committee to resolve the pending issues including compensation and jobs to the next of the kin of the farmers who had attained martyrdom, while protesting against the draconian farmers’ law.



Chairing a meeting with the various farmers’ organisations here at the local Punjab Bhawan, the chief minister said that the panel will be headed by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian with senior IAS officers and representatives of the farmers Unions and agriculture experts as its members. He said that the committee will finalise its report by March 31, 2024 to ensure that this demand of the farmers is fulfilled at the earliest.

Mann said that the state government is committed for the well being of the farmers of the state and no stone will be left unturned for it.

Dwelling on another agenda, Mann said that he will definitely attend the meeting convened by the Union Water Resources Minister on December 28.

The chief minister also announced to start a special drive from January 1 to April 13 during which camps will be organized in villages for consensual division of land.