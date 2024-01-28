Punjab CM flags off ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’, gets fleet of 29 hi-tech vehicles

CHANDIGARH: Eyeing to reduce the road fatalities by around 3,000 annually, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday flagged off 129 hi-tech vehicles of the country’s first of its kind ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’.



Addressing the gathering after the launch of the force here at PAP grounds, the chief minister said that this is a historic occasion as Punjab has become the first state to launch this ambitious scheme to save the precious lives of people. He said that all the officers had played a key role in the constitution of this force and then its dedication to the people. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that it will go a long way in saving the lives of people and streamlining the traffic movement.

CM Mann said that as MP he had vehemently raised the issue of road accidents in Lok Sabha as approx. 12 deaths take place in state due to these mishaps. He said that since then it was in his mind that a force will be formed to save the lives of people.

The chief minister said that as many as 129 patrolling vehicles, fitted with specialised equipment to check drunken driving and over speeding, will be deployed on these routes, each covering a distance of 30 kilometres.