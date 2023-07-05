Punjab CM flags off fleet of hi-tech vehicles

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 16 hi-tech Mahindra Bolero vehicles and 56 Motorcycles to further strengthen the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).



Addressing the gathering after flagging off the vehicles, CM said that this endeavor was part of the state government’s campaign to check the inhuman practice of human trafficking. He said that this menace had enhanced manifolds across the globe but the state government is duty bound to curb it with heavy hand. Bhagwant Mann said that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause and Punjab police will be equipped with ultra modern infrastructure to combat this crime.

The chief minister said that the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against the illegal travel agents who dupe the people and carry on human trafficking. He said that apart from taking exemplary action against such travel agents the state government will also start a major awareness drive to make the people aware about these dubious travel agents.

Bhagwant Mann also said that necessary amendments will also be made in the Immigration Act to ensure severest of severe action against such travel agents.

Citing the case of around 700 students stuck in Canada, the Chief Minister said that these students have been duped by the travel agents by sending them on fake documents. He said that the state government is committed to tightening the noose around such travel agents.



