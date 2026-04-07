Punjab CM flags off 250 new PRTC buses

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday flagged off 250 new PRTC buses in Patiala, terming the move a major step towards strengthening public transport.



He said more than 300 additional buses will be inducted into the PRTC fleet in the coming days.

“This will strengthen public transport and also create new employment opportunities for the youth,” Mann said.

Highlighting the corporation’s improved financial health, Mann said PRTC has recorded a 53 per cent rise in gross revenue -- from Rs 607.09 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 927.83 crore in 2024-25.

“In the current financial year 2025-26, the PRTC is expected to cross Rs 950 crore in gross revenue, reflecting nearly 57 per cent growth,” he said.

The chief minister further said that since 2022, the PRTC has provided free travel to 34.63 crore women commuters in Punjab for Rs 1,574 crore.

Under the Mukhmantri Tirath Yatra scheme, the PRTC has provided free bus travel facility worth Rs 2.21 crore, enabling 9,529 passengers to visit religious places within and outside Punjab, he added.

“With the expansion of the bus fleet, people in both urban and rural areas will be able to travel safely and comfortably,” he said.

Detailing development work, Mann said his government has spent around Rs 400 crore across various departments in the Patiala Rural constituency, transforming its overall landscape.

On education, Mann said, “To provide school education to Punjab’s children, the government has spent Rs 825.22 crore on eight projects through the school education department between 2022 and 2026, with additional projects worth Rs 80.92 crore currently underway.”