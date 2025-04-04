Punjab CM flags off 139 new vehicles for police

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday announced that the state government is equipping the Punjab Police with best infrastructural facilities and modernizing it on scientific lines to enable it for tackling the law and order situation effectively.

He made the remarks while addressing the gathering after flagging off 139 new vehicles for police stations across the state.

The Chief Minister said with this initiative the Station House Officers (SHOs) in 454 police stations across the state have got new vehicles. He said that this is contrary to earlier trends when the new vehicles were given to the top officers instead of those at the grass root level.

Mann said that SHOs are the real face of the Punjab Police as they are directly connected with people and have huge responsibility of maintaining law and order.

The Chief Minister said that being a border state, a number of forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state but the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts.

He said that to further overcome major challenges faced by the state, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.