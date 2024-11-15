Punjab CM enthralls audience by reciting poem

Chandigarh: Recalling his days in college festivals, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday mesmerised the audience by reciting the poem “Maghda Rahin Ve Surja Kammian De Vehre” penned by noted Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udaasi.

“This revolutionary poem is very close to my heart as we used to recite it in various competitions during our college days and today I have revisited my college days”, said the CM before reciting the poem, with his old associate and

artist Karamjit Singh.

Later, addressing the gathering, the CM said that the youth festivals act as a platform for grooming the overall personality of the youth. He said that these youth festivals have helped him to excel in life as an artist and now as a politician.

“The youth must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development adding that it can play an important role in their success,” he said.