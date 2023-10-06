Punjab CM continues to fulfil job guarantees made with youth

CHANDIGARH: Punjab government on Thursday continued its spree to provide government jobs to youth by completing the process of handing over recruitment letters to 36,796 youth in various departments.



Addressing a gathering after handing over job letters to 272 newly inducted cooperative inspectors, the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that all the 36,796 recruitments have been made completely on merit. Mann said that all these candidates have been selected through PPSC purely on merit basis.

He further said that it is heartening to learn that a large number of girls are being selected for government jobs. Citing an example, he said that 181 boys and 91 girls have been recruited on these posts after the exams.