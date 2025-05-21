Punjab CM congratulates 18 DSPs on promotion

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday exhorted the newly promoted officers of the Punjab Police Service (PPS) to uphold the glorious legacy of the Punjab Police by making the state free from the scourge of drugs.

Interacting with the 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police who have been promoted as Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister said that in addition to effectively maintaining law and order in the border state, the Punjab Police has always acted as a second line of defence, protecting the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. Mann noted that the Punjab Police is also credited with eliminating terrorism from the state, and that its service is unparalleled.

The Chief Minister said that the history of the Punjab Police is replete with gallantry, sacrifice, and countless achievements. He emphasised that the officers now promoted by the state government must ensure that this glorious tradition is carried forward. Mann asserted that Punjab is at the forefront of the nation’s battle against drugs, and the police force plays a vital role in this mission.