Punjab CM condemns attempt to hurl shoes at CJI

Chandigarh: Strongly condemning the attempt to hurl shoe at Chief Justice of India, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that it is the result of anti- Schedule caste (SC) tirade of BJP.

Interacting with the media persons on the side-lines of filing of nomination by eminent industrialist Rajinder Gupta to the Rajya Sabha, the Chief Minister also said that the saffron party has been continuously trying to harm the interests of people from weaker and underprivileged sections through its venomous propaganda adding that this incident is a result of this.

He said that it is a serious threat to the judicial system of the country and even to the communal harmony and brotherhood of the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Chief Justice of India has through sheer hard work and dedication arisen to this position adding that such a dastardly act is really condemnable adding that this act is aimed at undermining the judiciary.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is keeping a strict vigil on the law and order situation in wake of the ensuing festive season and no one will be allowed to disturb it. He said that being a border state several forces inimical to the peace, progress and prosperity of the state try to disturb the law and order in it. However, he said that the nefarious designs of such forces will not be allowed to succeed and they will be given a befitting reply adding that the state Government has made elaborate security arrangements in wake of the upcoming festive season and no one will be allowed to take law in their hands.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab Police is fully prepared to ensure the safety and security of the people of the state and no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation. He said that though the anti-social elements always try to create trouble in the state, Punjab Police is fully capable of giving them a befitting reply. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the people should celebrate the upcoming festivals with full religious fervor and gaiety adding he extended his best wishes to them.

Expressing deep concern over adulteration of the food products ahead of the festival season, the Chief Minister said that he had directed the health department to start an intensive drive to check it. He also urged the traders to ensure that the sweets and other goods sold during the festive season are free from adulteration and of high quality.