Punjab CM claims Centre’s foreign policy ‘failure’ behind oil, gas ‘crisis’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged that the country is facing an oil and LPG crisis due to what he termed the failure of the foreign policy of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, Mann said the prevailing situation reflected serious shortcomings in the country’s foreign policy framework. He remarked that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing US President Donald Trump as a close friend, the geopolitical developments leading to conflict with Iran had adversely affected global oil supplies, contributing to the present crisis.

The Chief Minister said the country should have anticipated the possibility of disruptions in oil and LPG supplies and made adequate arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience to the public. However, he clarified that the Punjab government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there is no shortage of essential goods in the state and warned of strict action against anyone found hoarding commodities or spreading panic.

Mann said the issue had also been raised with the Union government to ensure that common people do not face difficulties.

The Chief Minister also criticised the functioning of the Union government, alleging that decision-making in the Cabinet had become concentrated in the hands of a few leaders.

Targeting Union Home minister Amit Shah, Mann questioned the “failure” of central agencies in curbing cross-border drug trafficking. He said agencies such as the Border Security Force must explain why the supply of narcotics across the border has not been effectively checked.

Mann further alleged that the Centre’s proposed treaty with the United States could harm the interests of farmers and warned that such policies may have serious repercussions for the agricultural sector.