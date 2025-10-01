Punjab CM calls on Amit Shah seeking special flood package; HM assures 'all possible help'

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on Union Home minister Amit Shah, seeking a special package for the state in view of "massive" damage caused due to recent unprecedented floods. In response, Shah assured the CM that the Narendra Modi government is committed to providing "all possible help" to the people of the state.

Mann met Shah at the latter's residence here in the evening and informed him about the vast destruction caused across the state during the monsoon floods.

The CM said that the relief of Rs 1600 crore announced by the Centre was “minuscule” in the wake of the grave loss suffered by the state. He also sought upward revision in norms for awarding compensation to the flood victims from the disaster response fund.

Mann apprised the Home minister that the state has faced one of its worst floods in decades, affecting "more than 20 lakh people across 2614 villages, with 6.87 lakh displaced". The disaster has caused widespread losses as more than 4.8 lakh acres of crops were destroyed, more than 17,000 houses damaged, over 2.5 lakh livestock affected and major damage to 4657 km of rural roads, 485 bridges, 1,417 culverts and 190 mandis, the CM added. He said that the preliminary estimate of losses stands at Rs 13,832 crore, covering agriculture, infrastructure, health, education and livelihoods. He said that the current SDRF/NDRF norms are grossly inadequate to address the actual scale of damages.

The Home minister pointed out that the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is presently "well-funded", with Rs 12,589.59 crore available, which can be used for quick relief and restoration work as per norms of the Centre.

Regarding the Rs 1,600 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said Rs 805 crore has already been released to the state and intended beneficiaries, with the remaining assistance to follow once Punjab submits a detailed memorandum.

The Home minister noted that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had conducted an on-the-spot assessment of flood-affected areas from September 3 to 6. “The state government, however, is yet to provide a detailed memorandum, which the Centre reiterated is needed for the consideration of further assistance as per norms

approved.”