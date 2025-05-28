Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Centre of making arbitrary appointments in BBMB

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday hit out at the Central government, accusing it of making “arbitrary” appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Mann said that the “high-handedness of the Central government in these issues will not be tolerated at any cost”.

Interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of a function to facilitate the top performing students of the state, the Chief Minister said: “These discriminatory decisions are totally unwarranted and undesirable as the officers of the state are being ignored.”

Batting for the reconstitution of the BBMB, he said that the voting rights of any state should be ascertained as per its share in the BBMB. Mann said that Punjab has 60 percent share in the BBMB, but its vote share is equal to Haryana and Rajasthan, which together have 40 percent share.

“This is ridiculous as the states with 40 percent share can anytime take a decision against the state which is having 60 percent share,” he added.

Mann said that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any state and any decision which harms the interests of the state is not acceptable.

He categorically said that during the previous regimes, the leaders used to share water with Haryana and other states “for their vested interests”.

“Now this practice is totally unacceptable as Punjab needs water for its irrigation needs,” Mann added.

He asserted that due to “robust infrastructure” upgraded by the state government, Punjab now “needs more water for canal irrigation as compared to the past. So, there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other state”.

Responding to another query, the Chief Minister said that the state government is investigating the matter pertaining to the blast at Amritsar. He said that anyone found guilty of this heinous crime will not be spared, and exemplary action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.