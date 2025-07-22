Punjab CM bats for stronger ties with United Kingdom in key sectors

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday emphasised the need for stronger ties with the United Kingdom in key sectors such as textile, horticulture, education, light engineering, sports, bicycle manufacturing and defence.

During a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett at his official residence here, the chief minister highlighted the age-old relationship between Punjab and the UK, noting the significant contributions of the Punjabi diaspora to the UK’s economy.

He also underscored the importance of developing more ambitious and comprehensive agreements, particularly in the aforementioned sectors.

In a statement, Mann advocated for the establishment of a structured communication mechanism between the governments of Punjab and the UK. Mann said such a framework would facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, thereby promoting growth and prosperity on both sides.

There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Punjab and the UK, particularly in the sectors of mutual importance, Mann said.

Raising a pressing concern, Mann drew attention to the exploitation of young people by unscrupulous visa agents who take advantage of their aspirations.

He pointed out that these agents often make false promises and employ illegal methods, leading to severe financial and emotional losses for the families of the visa aspirants.

‘Series of events to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day’

Meanwhile, chairing a seperate meeting with officials, Mann said that the state government will organise a series of events to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, from November 19 to 25 across Punjab.