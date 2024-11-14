Punjab CM bats for new highs for state

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called upon all the intellectuals, academicians, industrialists, bureaucrats and other stakeholders to join hands for making Punjab a frontrunner in development in the country.

Addressing the gathering during ‘Vision Punjab’ seminar here at Panjab University, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is a fertile land which has been blessed by saints, seers, prophets and martyrs. “Despite being a sacred land, Punjab has lagged behind in the pace of development due to the apathetic approach of the previous regimes,” he said. Mann said that the hard working and resilient farmers of the state have made the country self-reliant in food production but are facing the apathy of those in

power at the Centre.

The CM said that ‘Schools of Eminence’ have been set up across the state to impart quality education to the students, adding that in a similar manner the government health system is also being upgraded.