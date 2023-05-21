Punjab CM bats for free telecasting right of Gurbani from Sri Hatmandir Sahib to all channels

Chandigarh: Questioning the rationale behind extending the rights to telecast Gurbani from Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar to only one channel, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is ready to bear all the expenditure to install hi-end techniques so that the Gurbani can be telecasted on all the channels, free of cost.



In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that this is the need of the hour to disseminate the ‘Sarb Sanji Gurbani’ across the globe with an aim to spread the universal message of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all). He said that it is strange that only one channel has been given exclusive rights for the telecast of Gurbani from Sri Darbar Sahib. Bhagwant Mann said that these rights should be given free of cost to all the channels rather than confining it to a single channel.

The Chief Minister said that this endeavour will go a long way in offering an opportunity to the Sangat to listen to the blissful Gurbani while sitting at their homes even abroad. Likewise, he said that it will also allow the people to have a glimpse (darshan didar) of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib on their TV sets or other gadgets. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is ready to discharge the duty of bearing all the expenses for installing hi-tech equipment for the telecast of Gurbani live from Sri Harmandir Sahib on all the channels.