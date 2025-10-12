Punjab CM bats for channelising energy of youth in positive direction

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday underscored the need to channelise unbounded energy of youth in a positive direction to contribute in the socio-economic progress of the country and the state.

Addressing participants at the Regional Youth Festival held at SD College, Barnala, the Chief Minister exhorted youngsters to draw inspiration from revolutionary icons like Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said that the ideals and sacrifices of these youth icons serve as guiding principles for the youth to render selfless service to the nation.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for the well being of the youth.

The Chief Minister said that on one hand unprecedented steps have been taken to provide jobs to the youth and on the other several endeavours have been made to channelise their unbounded energy in the state.

CM Mann said that as runways at the airports facilitate an airplane for its smooth take off in the same manner the state government is helping the youth to realise their dreams.