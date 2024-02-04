Punjab CM asks NRIs to take part in state’s growth

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday sought cooperation and support to transform the state’s economy to emerge it as a frontrunner state in the world.



Addressing a massive gathering of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) converging here during NRI Milni, the chief minister said that during the early regimes the NRIs faced a lot of humiliation at the hands of the officials. However, a shift has been witnessed in the state ever since he assumed the charge and started a number of initiatives for the welfare of the NRIs.

The chief minister said that as he hails from a common family and is well connected at the ground level so he is well aware of the problems being faced by the various sections of society. He assured the people that the state government is at their disposal for resolving their every genuine problem.

The chief minister said that he has met a number of Ambassadors and Diplomats to rope in the foreign investment in the state. He said that the sole motive is to give impetus to the development of the state so that people are immensely benefited from it.

CM Mann urged the NRI brethren to contribute enormously in the promotion of education and healthcare services besides strengthening economic and social ties of the state. He said that this ‘milni’ should not be construed as a ‘formal get together’ rather it should be utilised as a healthy platform for serious deliberations to translate ideas and proposals into actions for betterment of the state.