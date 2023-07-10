Punjab CM asks ministers, officers to ensure flood protection measures

CHANDIGARH: In wake of incessant rain across the state, the Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has asked all the cabinet ministers, MLAs and the officers to stay in their respective areas and reach out to the needy people in this hour of grave crisis.



Chief minister, who is personally monitoring the situation in wake of nature’s fury, said that the cabinet ministers, MLAs and officers must ensure an elaborate flood protection mechanism is put in place to safeguard the life and property of people.

He said that the cabinet ministers. MLAs and officers should go amongst the people in their area and ensure relief to them at the earliest.

Bhagwant Mann said that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) should expedite the relief work in their respective districts so as to provide succor to the masses.

He said that an alert has already been issued in low lying areas especially those around the rivers adding that people should not go out of home until some important work is there. He said the state government is keeping a regular tab over the situation.

He said that all the ministers and MLAs should visit their respective constituencies especially in low lying and flood prone areas to ensure that help is provided to the

needy people.