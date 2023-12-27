Punjab CM announces to facelift royal city of Patiala

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that the state government will give much needed facelift to the overall development of Patiala by pumping in crores of rupees in the coming days.



Chairing a meeting with the MLAs and officers at his office, CM Mann said that the move is aimed at providing basic civic amenities to the people on one hand and giving impetus to the development of the city on the other.

The chief minister said that despite being a major city of the state, Patiala has hitherto lagged behind in development due to the blatant neglect of the successive rulers. However, Mann said that now the state government will ensure that the development of the district is given a major push. Mann said 77 development projects worth Rs 57 crore are already going on in the city. Mann also said that the work to provide 24X7 canal water supply to Patiala residents is also going on in full swing adding that it will be instrumental in providing regular and potable water supply to people.

He also asked the officers to expedite the process of shifting dairies in the Ablowal Dairy project where the plots have already been allotted. He said that the phase I of construction of Model Town drain has already been accomplished adding that phase II covering 6 kilometres will be completed at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Mann also reviewed the functioning of sewage treatment plants and ensured sanitation facilities to the people in the city.