Punjab CM announces Rs 11 hike in sugarcane

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced a hike of Rs 11 in SAP thus, the farmers will get Rs 391 per quintal for their yield.



Mann said that Punjab will be giving the highest rate of sugarcane across the country thereby immensely benefitting its farmers. He said that he had in a recently held meeting with the farmers promised them that the state will lead the country in maximum sugarcane price adding that today he has fulfilled his promise.

He said that the state government has always been on top to provide rates to the sugarcane cultivators and now also this trend has been continued. He said that the state government was giving Rs 380 per quintal as State Agreed Price (SAP) of the sugarcane which was highest in the country till Haryana had recently enhanced it to Rs 386 per quintal.

However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has now decided to revise this price upwardly.

He said that his government is committed for the well being of every strata of society including the farmers, traders, weaker sections, employees and others.