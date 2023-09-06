Punjab CM announces massive recruitment drive in education dept

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced to embark a major recruitment drive in the education department to augment the human resources for imparting quality education to the students in government schools across the state.



The chief minister, while addressing the gathering during a state-level function to mark Teacher’s Day, said that a large number of posts are lying vacant in the education department due to which studies are being affected.

He said that in consonance with the commitment of the state government to make Punjab a frontrunner state in education, the state government has decided to start a massive recruitment drive in the education department. He said that a large number of posts including campus managers, sanitary workers, chaukidaars and others will be recruited in the coming days.

He also felicitated 80 Teachers with state-level awards on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. He said that the Punjab government is all set to launch ‘schools of eminence’ in the state. He said that a budget of Rs 68 crore has been released for setting up these schools and the first school will be dedicated to people on September 13.

The chief minister said that in a bid to transform the schools in the state, 10,000 classrooms are being given a new look across Punjab. He said that these classrooms will be equipped with U-shaped furniture and hi-tech equipment to facilitate the students.

He said that for the first time ever, Mega Parent-Teachers Meeting was organised in government schools across the state. He said that in this mega PTM, 19 lakh parents took part.