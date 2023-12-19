Punjab CM announces 4% hike in DA of govt employees

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister gave approval to give 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from December 1, 2023 thereby enhancing it to 38 per cent from 34 per cent, in a new year bonanza to lakhs of employees and pensioners of the state government.



The decision was taken in a meeting of the chief minister with the employees at the Punjab Bhawan on Monday.

Mann said that the employees are a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government’s top priority.

He also said that the state government will flag the issue of restoration of the Old Pension scheme with the Union government. He said that a meeting will be arranged with the Secretary Finance Government of India to further push up the case.

He said that the employees will also act as a catalyst for making Punjab a frontrunner in every field.